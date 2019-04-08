Headed out for lunch? Portions of Sumter Street is blocked due to downed power lines

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to a tweet from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety Sumter St. is blocked from Gervais to Pendleton St. due to downed power lines.

CPD & USC PD on the scene. Use alternate route.

Categories: Local News, News
Share

Related

Secret Service director out less than 24 hours aft...
Woman accused of removing “assorted items...
Sumter man charged with breach of trust, accused o...
Movie Review: Shazam

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android