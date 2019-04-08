Headed out for lunch? Portions of Sumter Street is blocked due to downed power lines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to a tweet from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety Sumter St. is blocked from Gervais to Pendleton St. due to downed power lines.

Bureau of Protective Services advises that Sumter St. is blocked from Gervais to Pendleton St. due to downed power lines. CPD & USC PD on the scene. Use alternate route. @ColumbiaPDSC @USCPD @BPS_CRO pic.twitter.com/NmyVAcqNj3 — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) April 8, 2019

