Judge finds probable cause in transport van deaths

Stephen Flood (R) and Joshua Bishop in court , Jan. 4, 2019. (Credit: Tonya Brown)

Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop. (Credit: Horry County Sheriffs Office)

Stephen Flood in court for a preliminary hearing, April 8, 2019. (WPDE)





by Elizabeth Thomas

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — In a preliminary hearing Monday, a judge found there was probable cause for the case to move forward for both of the two now-former corrections officers charged in the deaths of two women who died in a transport van when driven into Hurricane Florence floodwaters.

Magistrate Danny O. Barker, II, found there was enough substance to the charges against Joshua Bishop, a former Horry County correctional officer, who’s charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the Sept. 18 deaths of Wendy Newton and Nicolette Green, mental health patients who were being transported in a county van driven by Stephen Flood. Bishop, who was the passenger in the van, was the other half of the transport team.

In a hearing immediately after Bishop’s, Flood’s case, too, was found to have enough probable cause to move forward. He’s charged with two counts each of reckless homicide and involuntary manslaughter.

Flood and Bishop were both fired from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office for “wanton disregard for the safety of persons.”

In the hearing Monday, an investigator with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division testified about details of the events of that day. His testimony said Flood drove around barricades at Highway 76 and Highway 9 and made contact with National Guardsmen before driving the route through Nichols that led to the incident. The SLED investigator said Flood and Bishop did not follow the route they were given by a supervisor that was deemed safe.

According to the statements by the National Guardsmen, they were under the impression Flood and Bishop were going to look at the town, not to pass through, and that’s why they waved the unmarked van through. The SLED investigator also says the Guardsmen were not aware at that time there was anyone in the van other than Flood and Bishop.

According to information presented in the hearing Monday, the site of the drownings is about 1.45 miles from the barricade where Flood and Bishop made contact with the National Guardsman.

The reckless homicide charges carry a prison sentence of zero to 10 years and the involuntary manslaughter charges carry a prison sentence of zero to five years.

Bishop was not in court Monday.