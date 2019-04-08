One person charged, child dead after drowning at resort

by Briana Rivas, Sydney Glenn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Police responded a drowning Friday night around 9:00.

A five year old child died this morning as a result of the drowning, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell.

The incident happened at the Ocean Reef Resort at 7100 Ocean Boulevard, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest with MBPD.

Lortoria Shantel Pittman, 29, is charged with Unlawful Neglect of a Child in connection to the incident, according to Cpl. Vest.

Pittman was given a $7,500 personal recognizance bond, according to Vest.