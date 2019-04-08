One man’s trash is now his $1M treasure

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Another chance at winning!

A lottery player could have just thrown away his non-winning lottery ticket, but then he wouldn’t have won $1 million.

Instead the Charlotte, North Carolina man gave his ticket new life by entering it online through the South Carolina Education Lottery’s Players’ Club at sclottery.com.

From the more than 509,000 entries received in the Million Dollar Multiplier Second-Chance Promotion, his non-winning ticket was selected to win a $1 million prize on March 26.

“I still can’t believe it,” he said. “I’m blessed.”

The winner, who asked not to be identified, claimed his prize on Friday and plans to donate a portion of the winnings to charity.