Prices at the pump are going up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to GasBuddy, South Carolina gas prices have risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the past week.

GasBuddy reports the average in Columbia is up 3.4 cents from last week’s average of $2.44 cents per gallon.

Prices are up 6.0 cents from lat year’s average of $2.42 cents per gallon.

A record was set in September of 2008 when gas prices were $4.15

According to GasBuddy as of today:

Fairfield: $2.46

Kershaw: $2.50

Richland: $2.49

Calhoun: $2.46

Lexington: $2.45

Saluda: $2.46