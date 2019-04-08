Sumter man charged with breach of trust, accused of failing to return borrowed car

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested at 27-year-old man after he allegedly borrowed a car and didn’t return it to the owners.

Steven James Carlton is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent, valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

According to an arrest warrant, Carlton failed to return a 2004 Nissan Altima to the owners after they reportedly let him use it with a promise to return it the following morning.

The owners give Carlton permission to drive the vehicle to Hopkins on March 31. Carlton was taken into custody on April 8.