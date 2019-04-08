SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A homeowner identified a Highview Street woman as the burglar who stole “assorted items.”

Casey Renee Cockerill went to the victim’s Caroland Drive without consent on February 26 and removed items in tubs from the house, a warrant states.

Cockerill is also accused of removing a 12-gauge Benelli shotgun and a 30-06 Thompson Venture rifle from their original locations and put them near the rear door of the residence where she entered.

Deputies say Cockerill was also identified by another witness as she fled from the property.