Woman accused of removing “assorted items” from home ID’d by witnesses

Kimberlei Davis,

Casey Cockerill/SCSO

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A homeowner identified a Highview Street woman as the burglar who stole “assorted items.”

Casey Renee Cockerill went to the victim’s Caroland Drive without consent on February 26  and removed items in tubs from the house, a warrant states.

Cockerill is also accused of removing a 12-gauge Benelli shotgun and a 30-06 Thompson Venture rifle from their original locations and put them near the rear door of the residence where she entered.

Deputies say Cockerill was also identified by another witness as she fled from the property.

Categories: Local News, News, Sumter
Tags:
Share

Related

Sumter man charged with breach of trust, accused o...
Funeral arrangements listed for late Senator Holli...
Two men arrested in Kershaw County after chase wit...
1 hospitalized, ticketed after accident sends car ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android