Actress Lori Loughlin, husband hit with new charges in college entrance scandal

Prosecutors filed more charges in the "Varsity Blues" college entrance scam.

By Bill Hutchinson

ABC News – Actress Lori Loughlin, her husband and 14 other parents ensnared in a massive college entrance scam were hit with additional charges on Tuesday, including a count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, federal officials said.

The new charges came a day after federal prosecutors said actress Felicity Huffman and 13 other defendants charged in the probe dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues” had agreed to plead guilty.