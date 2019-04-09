Columbia Police arrest Florida fugitive barricaded in local hotel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say they arrested a fugitive from Florida Tuesday after he barricaded himself in a hotel.

Courtesy: ABC Columbia (Brian Miller)/ FL fugitive barricaded in hotel caught.

Authorities say Quincy Jenkins was wanted for attempted murder and weapon charges in Florida.

Officers say he was tracked by U.S. Marshals to Columbia.

According to investigators, Jenkins barricaded himself inside the Baymont Inn & Suites on East Exchange Boulevard on Monday.

Police say Jenkins was captured overnight, with no injuries being reported.

This case remains under investigation.

