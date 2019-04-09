Meet Kona! She’s the first nationally certified cadaver dog

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office welcomed a new member to their team.

Kona, a Labrador Retriever, is the first nationally certified cadaver dog and will work exclusively with the Coroner’s Office.

The press was invited to meet Kona and her handler Deputy Coroner Kristen Bell Tuesday.

Kona graduated from the 34-week program Highland Canine Training in Harmony, North Carolina.

Ryan Millbern, director of Working Dog Operations, Highland Canine said Kona will take what she’s learned and provided assistance in finding missing individuals, helping with searches, tracking and apply it to real life on the streets.

Kona was sworn in by Richland County Clerk of Court Jeanette McBride.