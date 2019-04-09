Suspicious substance found in letter sent to SC Supreme Court, authorities say

Kimberlei Davis,

Courtesy: Kimberlei Davis/South Carolina Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to a tweet for the South Carolina Department of Public Safety a suspicious substance was mailed to the Supreme Court.

Law enforcement officials say, the scene is clear and the substance was deemed non-hazardous.

The matter remains under investigation.

