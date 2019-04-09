Suspicious substance found in letter sent to SC Supreme Court, authorities say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to a tweet for the South Carolina Department of Public Safety a suspicious substance was mailed to the Supreme Court.

SCDPS is reporting that a suspicious substance was found in a letter in the mailroom at the State Supreme Court building in Columbia around 9:30 a.m. on 4-9-19. — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) April 9, 2019

Law enforcement officials say, the scene is clear and the substance was deemed non-hazardous.

The matter remains under investigation.