U.S. Attorney’s Office and Feds to hold presser Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –  ABC Columbia has a crew at the a presser happening Tuesday with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and multiple law enforcement agencies.

United States Attorney Sherri A. Lydon announced Monday that a press conference will be held at Palmetto GBA, 17 Technology Circle at noon.

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General, and the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations are all expected to appear.

