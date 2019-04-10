1 dead, 15 injured from gas leak in NC: Officials

A firefighter is among the injured, officials said.
By Emily Shapiro and Rachel Katz

ABC News – One person has died and 15 others were injured after a fiery explosion in Durham, North Carolina, Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The blast was caused by a gas leak after a contractor drilling into the sidewalk struck a two-inch gas line, said Durham police.

A building partially collapsed from the explosion, police said.

A firefighter is among the injured and was hospitalized in serious condition police said. Two Dominion Energy workers were also hurt, police said.

