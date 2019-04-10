Man killed after car becomes submerged in creek during crash

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher has released the identity of the man who authorities say died in a single car crash Wednesday morning as 23 year old Nicholas Fielding.

Fisher says the accident took place around 7AM on South Lake drive at Bluefield Road in the Red Bank area. According to officials, Fielding was heading toward Lexington when his car veered off the right side of the road, struck a culvert, drove down an embankment before his vehicle crashed into a creek where it became submerged.

Fisher says Fielding was not wearing his seatbelt and was trapped inside the car. Fisher says the cause of death is the result of drowning .

The South Carolina Patrol continues investigating the crash.