Victim in surgery following shooting at The Regional Medical Center’s ER

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – A suspect is in custody following a shooting incident in the emergency department at The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 .m.

According to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page an Employee Assistance Counselor is on scene providing support.

RMC SHOOTING UPDATE: An Employee Assistance Program (EAP) counselor will be on site shortly and communication will be… Posted by Regional Medical Center- Orangeburg on Wednesday, April 10, 2019

ABC Columbia has reached out to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. We have not heard back.

The hospital was on lockdown following the shooting.

