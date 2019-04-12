SC Highway Patrol looking for car involved in hit and run collision on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for information about a hit and run collision that happened on Two Notch Road and O’Neil Court in Richland County.

On March 25, at approximately 11:14 p.m. a 2016 Hyundai was struck from behind and a vehicle left the scene.

The suspected vehicle is a 1999-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon dark in colar that will have heavy front end damage.

If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at (803) 896-7603 or you can call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC