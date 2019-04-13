Man arrested after setting clothes on fire near White House

A man was arrested after trying to set his clothes on fire near the White House on Friday.

According to Secret Service, a male individual in a motorized wheelchair scooter on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House lit his jacket on fire while he was wearing it.

(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters) Police and rescue personnel remove a man on a stretcher from Lafayette Park after the man lit his jacket on fire in front of the White House in Washington, April 12, 2019.

The Secret Service responded immediately, extinguished the fire and rendered first aid after pulling him back towards Lafayette Park, an official said.

UPDATE: A male subject operating an electronic wheelchair-type scooter lit his outer jacket on fire while sitting along Pennsylvania Ave. outside the North Fence Line. Uniformed Division Officers immediately responded, extinguished the fire and rendered first aid. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) April 12, 2019

The man was then evaluated on the scene and transported to an area hospital. The Secret Service said he was being treated for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

(Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images) Police secure the perimeter of the White House after a man reportedly tried to set himself on fire outside the presidential mansion on April 12, 2019 in Washington.

President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time but it’s unclear whether he was made aware of the incident. Members of the White House press corps were told by Secret Service officers to stay in the press briefing room for more than an hour as the scene was cleared.

The White House has deferred any further comment to the Secret Service.

ABC News’ Luke Barr contributed to this report.