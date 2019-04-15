“Colossal damage” to Notre Dame in Paris, French President vows to rebuild

PARIS, FRANCE (ABC NEWS) – A fire has engulfed the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, one of the city’s most iconic sights.

The fire began at 6:50 p.m. local time Monday, the Paris fire department said, and continued to burn hours later.

A French firefighter official told reporters the main structure of the cathedral has been saved and the two iconic main towers are intact and have been saved as well.

Watch the video above for the story.