Beyoncé drops surprise album Homecoming

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Beyoncé is at is again – the superstar released a surprise album titled Homecoming: The Live Album to her legions of fans.

The nearly two hour album includes 40 of the entertainer and philanthropist’s biggest chart toppers and a remake of the 1981 classic “Before I Let Go” by frankie Beverly and Maze.

Here’s the tracklist:

“Crazy In Love”

“Freedom”

“Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing”

“Formation”

“Sorry”/”Me, Myself and I”

“Kitty Kat”

“Bow Down”

“I Been On”

“Drunk In Love”

“Diva”

“Flawless” (Remix)

“Feeling Myself”

“Top Off”

“7/11”

“Don’t Hurt Yourself”

“I Care”

“Partition”

“Yoncé”

“Mi Gente (Remix)”

“Mine”

“Baby Boy”

“You Don’t Love Me (No, No, No)”

“Hold Up”

“Countdown”

“Check On It”

“Déjà Vu”(featuring JAY-Z)

“Run the World (Girls)”

“Lose My Breath” (featuring Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams)

“Say My Name” (featuring Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams)

“Soldier” (featuring Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams)

“Get Me Bodied”

“Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”

“Love On Top”