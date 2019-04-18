Attorney addresses newly released video of inmate death at Turbeville Correctional Institution

Courtesy: Attorney Justin Bamberg/Turbeville Correctional Institution

Courtesy: Attorney Justin Bamberg/Turbeville Correctional Institution



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Attorney Justin Bamberg discussed newly released video of an inmate who died after being beaten and stabbed in his cell.

The prison surveillance video appears to show Allen Capers after he was allegedly attacked by other inmates at Turbeville Correctional Institution on December 31, 2017.

During a press conference on April 18, Attorney Bambery said Capers was attacked after the inmates acquired keys to the cells from a guard.

Inmates allegedly entered Capers’ cell where he was repeatedly stabbed and severely beaten. Guards removed Capers from his cell and placed him outside in the recreational yard while other inmates fought inside the prison.

The video appears to show Capers make several attempts to get up, but he falls back down.

According to a release, guards are seen casually milling about, although none of them offer any aid or assistance to Capers; Inmates eventually placed Capers on a stretcher and he was taken to the infirmary where he was pronounced dead.

Bamberg filed suit against the South Carolina Department of Corrections on behalf of Capers’ family in October, 2018.