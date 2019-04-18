Check your ticket! Unclaimed $150K Powerball ticket expires soon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Someone could be $150,000 richer, but they have to claim the Powerball® prize and time is running out.

Lottery officials say only one week remains to cash in a Powerball® ticket worth $150,000 sold in Blythewood.

The Powerball® ticket was purchased from Sharpe Shoppe #209 at 126 Community Rd. in Blythewood in October.

The ticket purchased for the October 27, 2018, drawing is worth $150,000 and must be claimed no later than Thursday, April 25.

The ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number. The ticket holder purchased PowerPlay® to see their $50,000 prize tripled to $150,000 when a “3” multiplier was drawn.

Powerball® – Saturday, October 27, 2018

8 – 12 – 13 – 19 – 27 Powerball®: 4

Check your tickets.

The winning ticket must be claimed at the Columbia Claims Center before 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 or if mailed postmarked by that date.

If the prize is not claimed, the $150,000 winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.