CDC report: STD rates on rise in South Carolina

Associated Press,

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The number of sexually transmitted diseases is on the rise in South Carolina.

That’s according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WSPA-TV reports the study shows the number of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases in South Carolina are the third highest in the country. The state ranks 5th for chlamydia cases and 4th for gonorrhea. The study found both infections especially high among women.

