Female arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Benedict College student

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – A spokesperson with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety told ABC Columbia that a female was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a house party.

Orangeburg County Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said Donovan Smalls died from injuries sustained in the incident on Summers Avenue on April 14.

Smalls was a student a Benedict College.

Claflin University released a statement last week saying that one of their students was injured in the shooting.

