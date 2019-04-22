Female arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Benedict College student

Female arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Benedict College studentORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – A spokesperson with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety told ABC Columbia that a female was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a house party.
Orangeburg County Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said Donovan Smalls died from injuries sustained in the incident on Summers Avenue on April 14.
Smalls was a student a Benedict College.
Claflin University released a statement last week saying that one of their students was injured in the shooting.
