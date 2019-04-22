Man, 24, identified as victim of fatal 18-wheeler vs motorcycle accident: Coroner

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A Sumter County man was identified as the victim of a fatal incident on Sunday pm US Highway 378 and Highway 527.

Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker said 24-year-old Clayton Moore died at the scene of the 18-wheeler vs. motorcycle accident just before 9 p.m.

An autopsy will be performed at a later date at The Medical University of South Carolina.

The Sumter County Coroner’s office along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.