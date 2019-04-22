Police officer drives man to job interview after pulling him over at traffic stop

When an Illinois police officer pulled over a man for expired license plates and found out he was heading to a job interview, instead of giving him a ticket, he decided to give him a ride.

Officer Roger Gemoules of the Cahokia Police Department said he was just trying to show that police officers are real people too.

“With everything that’s been going on recently in the community around here, police get a really bad rap,” Gemoules said.

Ka’shawn Baldwin, who was pulled over by Gemoules, said he was “shocked” by the act of kindness.

“Normally cops, where I’m from, they don’t really do stuff like that. It meant everything,” he said. “It brought my spirits up.”

Baldwin added that he hopes he and Gemoules will stay in touch.

Local ABC News affiliate WICS-TV reported that Baldwin got the job after the cop drove him to the interview.

The mayor of Cahokia, Curtis Mccall Jr., told WICS-TV, that he is proud of both of the men.

“I am very proud of Officer Gemoules and the excellent decision-making and judgment he displayed in helping this young man,” he said. “‘Community policing is something we strive for in Cahokia, because it is not always about writing tickets, or sending someone to jail. It is about helping people when we can and building relationships. Job well done Officer Gemolus and congrats to the young man for getting the job!”