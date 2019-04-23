Child succumbs to injuries sustained in domestic shooting

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 7-year-old has died days after being shot during a domestic dispute over the weekend.

Deputies say X’Zavier Sharif Davis was in custody and his charges have been upgraded to murder based on the death of the child from a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, the incident began at about 3:15 a.m. on April 20 at the home Davis shared with the victim’s mother and their two children on Cherry Lane.

The suspect allegedly demanded entry into the home but the female victim and the children had gone to bed and did not answer the door.

The suspect gained entry and began to verbally assault the victims he then open fired on the vehicle as the four victims attempted to flee, investigators say.

The female victim was shot and as she driving herself to the hospital, she realized that one of her children, the 7-year-old, had also been hit by the gunfire, investigators say.

Davis is also charged with three counts of assault and battery with intent to kill.

The victim who is not the suspect’s biological child, died on April 22.