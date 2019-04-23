Jeopardy champion wins 13 days in a row and is still going strong

ABC News,

Burbank, CA. (ABC) — There’s a new champion in town and he doesn’t show any signs of slowing, any time soon. Las Vegas professional sports gambler, James Holzhouer has appeared on Jeopardy for 13 days in a row. Tuesday April, 23rd, 2019, will be his 14th appearance where he has banked more than 900- thousand dollars.

The gamer even has former Jeopardy contestant, Ken Jennings talking. Jennings was on a winning streak himself back in 2004 with 74 consecutive wins and 2.5 million dollars in winnings. Jennigs posted this message on twitter at the beginning of Holzhouer’s run.

Holzhouer will appear on the popular trivia game show again tonight at 7:30PM (ET) and could easily reach the 1 million dollar mark. Tune in to ABC Columbia and see what happens.

Categories: Entertainment News, National News
Tags: ,
