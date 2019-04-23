Samsung delays release of Galaxy Fold over display issues

(ABC News)- Customers will have to wait a little longer for Samsung’s new folding cellphone.

The company announced it would be delaying the rollout of the Galaxy Fold after initial reviews highlighted flaws in display screens.

“Initial findings from the inspection of reported issues on the display showed that they could be associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge,” Samsung said in a statement. “There was also an instance where substances found inside the device affected the display performance.”

This isn’t the first time Samsung has faced problems with new releases.

In 2016, the Galaxy Note7 had problems overheating and bursting into flames shortly after it was released in August, prompting the U.S. Consumer Product Commission to recall the device. The CPSC said nearly 1 million Note7 smartphones were sold in the United States, and an estimated 97% of those contained a defective battery.

That same year, a Florida man sued the company after he said his Samsung Galaxy Note7ignited while in his pocket.