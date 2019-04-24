Florence County Sheriff Boone indicted, charged with embezzlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Florence County Sheriff William Kenney Boone is charged with one count of misconduct in office and two counts of Embezzlement following an investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division.

Boone could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of misconduct.

The embezzlement offense is a statutory felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine at the discretion of the court.

According to Attorney General Alan Wilson, the indictment alleges that Boone used both county and federal funds allocated to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for his own personal use.