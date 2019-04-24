Closing arguments in AJ Armstrong double murder trial

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The emotional, high-profile double murder trial of the Houston teen accused of killing both his parents as they slept in 2016 is down to closing arguments.

A.J. Armstrong’s legal team rested its case Tuesday. Closing arguments were scheduled to begin Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

In all, the defense called up nine witnesses, compared to the 28 by the prosecution before A.J.’s team rested. A.J. was not called to the stand at any point.

Since the murders nearly three years ago, A.J.’s relatives have largely defended him through his multiple months in juvenile jail and the mental anguish of awaiting trial.

JULY 29, 2016 – THE MURDERS

Inside the townhome of Antonio and Dawn Armstrong, the couple, who were owners of a gym in the Bellaire area, were found shot in their bedroom. Both sustained wounds to the head.

Dawn had died when police arrived at the scene. Antonio, who had played professional football and then retired to become a trainer and motivational speaker, held on but was slipping away as hours passed.

Police were informed of the shootings through a frantic phone call to 911 by their 16-year-old son A.J.

Investigators were told by A.J. an intruder pulled the trigger, but they later found nothing out of place inside the home and no signs of a scuffle.

Police also stated A.J.’s sister was at home at the time of the shootings.

A.J. was taken into custody, charged with capital murder.