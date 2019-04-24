Surveillance photos released in shooting at Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Surveillance pictures of a vehicle that Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says was connected to a shooting at Colony Apartments was released Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 7900 block of Bailey Street around 8 p.m. on April 23 where they say a 33-year-old male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Chief Holbrook said the suspect or suspects leaving the crime scene in a white vehicle, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Citizens with information to identify the suspect (s) are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC; LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab or DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.