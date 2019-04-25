ATLANTA (AP) – Ten students at an Atlanta-area elementary school suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot by a BB or pellet gun while on the playground.

A statement from the DeKalb County School District says the shots fired Thursday at students of Wynbrooke Elementary Theme School in Stone Mountain “appear to have come from a position away from the school grounds.” The statement says county and district law enforcement are investigating.

The injured students were brought to a hospital to be treated or picked up by their parents.

The school district says there was never a threat of anyone getting into the school building. But it’s posting additional staff and law enforcement at the school Friday to ensure students’ safety.

10 kids shot by ‘BB or pellet gun’ outside Georgia school