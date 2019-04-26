Planet Fitness to offer FREE fitness class for teens all summer long

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Planet Fitness is inviting high school teenagers ages 15 – 18 to work out for free at any of its more than 1,700 Planet Fitness locations throughout the United States from May 15 through September 1 as part of the nationwide Teen Summer Challenge initiative.

Free fitness classes specifically for teenagers will also be available Monday through Friday via certified fitness trainers.

Additionally, all teens who sign up beginning May 15 are automatically entered into Planet Fitness’ Scholarship Sweepstakes. By the end of summer, 51 lucky teens across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., will be randomly selected to receive a $500 scholarship, and one teen will receive a $5,000 grand prize**.

Teens will also have the chance to win exciting prizes on Planet Fitness’ Twitter and Instagram channels throughout the summer, such as club swag, movie tickets and wireless headphones.***

The nationwide launch of the Teen Summer Challenge builds on a successful local program first launched last summer in New Hampshire, Planet Fitness’ home state.

To sign-up, visit a Planet Fitness near you beginning May 15. Teens under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at sign-up.