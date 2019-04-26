Semi driver charged with vehicular homicide after multiple killed in fiery, 28-vehicle crash: Officials

LAKEWOOD, C.O. (ABC NEWS) – A semi driver is facing charges after multiple people were killed in a fiery crash involving 28 vehicles on a Colorado highway.

Officials did not specify the number of people killed, but said multiple died on Interstate 70 in Lakewood, Colorado, about 8 miles west of Denver.

Six people were taken to hospitals in unknown conditions, officials said Friday.

There is no indication this was an intentional act, officials said.

The accident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. when a semitrailer slammed into several stopped cars at a high rate of speed during a traffic jam, police said.

Four semis and 24 cars were involved in the crash, officials said Friday.

The driver of one of the semis is being charged with multiple counts of vehicular homicide.

(KMGH) Authorities said there were "multiple fatalities" in an 11-car, four-semi crash on Interstate 70 in Denver, Colo., on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

(KMGH) Authorities said there were "multiple fatalities" in an 11-car, four-semi crash on Interstate 70 in Denver, Colo., on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

(KMGH) Firefighters battle flames after a fiery crash involving several cars and trucks on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Denver, April 25, 2019.

(KMGH) First responders battle flames after a fiery crash involving several cars and trucks on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Denver, April 25, 2019.







The driver, who has not been identified, was not seriously injured, officials said.

There’s no evidence of drugs or alcohol, officials said.

Lakewood Police Department agent Ty Countryman said the accident could end up being one of the worst in the city’s history.

“It is true carnage there as far as the debris, what’s left of cars and trucks, along with the cargoes that were in the semis,” Countryman said.

“The back of my truck lifted up and shoved me forward, and I was hitting other cars,” Brian Dickey, who was caught up in the accident, told Denver ABC affiliate KMGH.

“When I came to a stop, I look in my rear view mirror and all I saw was a bunch of flames. And I jumped out of the vehicle as fast as I could,” Dickey said. “There was so much fire at the time that I couldn’t even really approach any of the other vehicles to see if there was any other survivors or what.”

Investigators say they are looking at social video from the scene that captured footage of a semi speeding past stopped cars just seconds before the collision.