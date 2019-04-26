Taylor Swift’s ‘ME!’ skyrockets to No. 1 as fans freak out over new song and video





By MICHAEL ROTHMAN via GMA

That was fast. Just hours after Taylor Swift dropped her new single and music video “ME!” it’s already trending No. 1 on YouTube — and No. 1 in fans’ hearts.

The fresh, fun song with Panic At the Disco’s Brendon Urie was dropped at midnight. Swift told “GMA’s” Robin Roberts Thursday night, “‘ME!’ is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it.”

Well, fans are certainly “owning it” — and more.

The song racked up almost 27 million views and counting as of early Friday morning.

On Twitter, hashtags like #taylorswiftapril26 and #taylorswiftisback were trending, with fans enjoying the story behind the song, as well as the kaleidoscope of colors and fashion trends in the video.

“When people tell me to calm down about Taylor Swift #MeOutNow,” one fan wrote, along with a gif of the singer screaming, “I am calm!”

Swift’s fan base included fellow actresses and singers.

“JUST WOKE UP…… and OH MY GOSH 2019 has officially started for me @TAYLORSWIFT13 ………. YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES…..” actress Bailee Madison wrote.

Singer Rob Thomas added, “So I listened to the new @taylorswift13 single and it’s forever in my head now. #catchy #popmusic.”

Fans also loved the Easter eggs embedded in the video for true Swifties.

One fan summed it up best, saying, “anyone crying on this lovely Friday morning bc they love Taylor Swift?”

We’re pretty sure millions of fans are not only jamming out to Swift this morning, but also crying tears of joy for the new song and, hopefully, more new music to come.