Toddler dies nearly after a week after being hit by falling tree

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – ABC Columbia News has confirmed that a child has died from injuries sustained when a tree fell on his family’s home during a storm.

The April 19 storm caused severe damage throughout parts of the state.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the three-year-old’s name, but confirmed that the child died.

ABC Columbia News has not received confirmation from the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.

We have a team headed to Sumter and will bring you the latest.