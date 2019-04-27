1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at San Diego synagogue during Passover celebration: Police

ABC News- A woman was fatally shot and three others were injured in a shooting during a Passover celebration at a San Diego synagogue Saturday, officials said.

The shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. local time at the Chabad of Poway synagogue.

The male suspect, who is a San Diego resident, appeared to fire more than 10 rounds before leaving the synagogue, a law enforcement source told ABC News, noting that it all happened very quickly.

“[We were] outside in front of our house and heard about six gunshots, a pause, some yelling and then another six or seven gunshots,” neighbor Chris Folts said, adding that he went inside to call 911.

The three victims were transported to Palomar Medical Center, but the hospital would not confirm the extent of their injuries.

The suspected gunman was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, police said.

As the shooting unfolded, the San Diego Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that a man had been “detained for questioning” in connection with the shooting.

Relatives looking for their loved ones and synagogue-goers who were separated from the shooting were advised to go to Poway High School at 15500 Espola Road.

The shooting comes six months to the day that 11 people were killed in a shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. It also occurred on the last day of Passover in a synagogue whose members are part of one of the largest and most widely known Orthodox Jewish communities in the world.

With the Chabad movement based in Brooklyn, New York, the New York Police Department said it was “closely monitoring” the situation and increasing patrols and presence at houses of worship out of an abundance of caution.