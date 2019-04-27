4 dead, 3 injured after a crane collapsed in Seattle: Officials

ABC News- A crane collapse in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday afternoon, left four people dead and three others injured, police and fire officials said.

Around 3:30 p.m. a crane from a construction site fell and crushed six cars near the intersection of Fairview Avenue North and Mercer Street, according to Seattle Fire Department.

Hours later officials announced that three men and a woman died — two were in the crane and two were in separate vehicles, said Lance Garland, a Seattle firefighter and their spokesman.

Three people — a 27-year-old man, 25-year-old woman and a 4-month-old baby — were transferred to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At the time, the crane was being dismantled on top of two technology buildings — one belonging to Google — that are near completion, said Mike McQuaid, transportation chair of the South Lake Union Community Council.

The portion of the crane where the operator sits or works within toppled.

Traffic will be rerouted until approximately Sunday evening, police officials said.