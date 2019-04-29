Authorities foil terror plot for multiple targets in Southern California

ABC Team,

FILE

ABC News/KABC – Federal authorities have foiled a terror plot for multiple targets in Southern California, two federal sources confirmed to ABC News.

The case involves the FBI, Los Angeles Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The case, currently under seal, includes a charge of domestic terrorism.

A news conference is scheduled in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Categories: National News, News
