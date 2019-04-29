John Singleton to be taken off life support, family says

Director John Singleton attends the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Sept. 9, 2017 in Los Angeles. Jason Laveris/Getty Images, FILE

John Singleton with his children, Justice, Cleo and Massai during the ceremony honoring with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Hollywood, Calif, Aug. 26, 2003. Gregg Deguire/Getty Images, FILE



By SABINA GHEBREMEDHIN, BONNIE MCLEAN and MICHAEL ROTHMAN via GMA

Academy Award-nominated director John Singleton will be taken off life support later today, his family confirmed to ABC News.

The “Boyz n the Hood” director suffered a stroke and has been hospitalized for over a week.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off of life support today,” the family said. “This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John’s doctors.”

“It is, for us, heartbreaking,” the family added. “We are grateful to his fans, friends and colleagues for the outpouring of love and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Singleton struggled with hypertension, according to his family.

Singleton’s directorial debut of “Boyz n the Hood” earned him two Oscar nominations and made him the first African American to earn the nod for best director. He also directed “Higher Learning,” “Rosewood” and “Poetic Justice.”

“John loved nothing more than giving opportunities to new talent and his films came to be known for career-making roles with actors who the industry would come to embrace; talents such as Tupac Shakur, Regina King, Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard, Ice Cube, Tyrese and Taraji P. Henson,” the family said.

He will be survived by his mother, Sheila, his father, Danny and his six children.

ABC News’ Christina Carrega contributed to this report.