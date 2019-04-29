Measles numbers reach record high with 704 reported cases

By MEGHAN KENEALLY

ABC News – The number of measles cases in the U.S. has reached a new high, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting that there have been 704 cases reported nationally so far this year.

The ongoing outbreaks have caused this year’s number of cases to blow past the previous annual record in just the first few months.

Last week, there were 626 confirmed cases for 2019. At that time, officials said that “in the coming weeks” the number of confirmed cases in 2019 were expected to surpass the prior record set in 2014 when 667 cases were reported.

Instead, it took less than a week to break the record.

Cases have been reported in 22 states, with some of the biggest outbreaks located in Rockland County and Brooklyn, New York.

