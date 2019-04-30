Coroner asking for help identifying man with “free yourself” tattoo

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An unidentified male was found dead after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 20 earlier this month and the coroner’s office has released information in hopes someone knows who he is.

Coroner Gary Watts said the victim is a young black male with tattoos on both forearms , one says “free yourself.”

He was wearing a grey shirt and denim shorts.

The incident happened on Interstate 20 in the westbound lane at mile marker 65 between 10:20 p.m. and 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, April 28.

The victim died at the scene.

If anyone has any information regarding the identification of this young man, please contact the Richland County Coroner’s Office at 803-576-1799.