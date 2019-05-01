Coroner identifies man struck by a vehicle on I-20 Sunday with help from public’s response

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has released the identity of a man of who was struck by a vehicle on I-20 on Sunday, April 28 in Columbia.

Jamarcus Dantre Foggie, 23, of Clinton, S.C. was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle.

Foggie died at the scene. An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was due to blunt head trauma.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

Public response to that request lead to the identification of Mr. Foggie.