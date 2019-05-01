CHARLOTTE, N.C. (ABC NEWS, AP, WOLO) – Riley Howell, one of the two students killed in a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, was a “hero” whose “sacrifice saved lives,” according to police.

When gunfire rang out in a classroom inside the Kennedy building, 21-year-old Howell did exactly what people are trained to do — run, hide or fight, said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney.

The father of shooting victim Riley Howell’s longtime girlfriend says the young man was always ready to help others. Kevin Westmoreland says his daughter, Lauren, and Howell dated for nearly six years and stayed together even as they went to separate colleges. He said Howell was athletic and compassionate and would have been a good firefighter or paramedic.

Police credit Howell with saving lives by tackling the shooter in the attack.

Chief Putney said Riley Howell was a hero who was saving others when shot. He fought the assailant. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 1, 2019

Howell “took the assailant off his feet,” allowing officers to step in and apprehend him, according to Putney.

Howell and fellow student Ellis Parlier, 19, were killed in the Tuesday shooting and four more were hurt.