Shaw Industries shutting down, ending 249 jobs in the area

CENTRAL, S.C. (AP) – A manufacturing plant in Central is closing and nearly 250 people will be losing their jobs.

According to a state layoff notification by SC Works, Shaw Industries says it began closing its Pickins County facility on April 26. The closure is expected to be completed by the end of June.

The plant manufactures carpeting, laminate, hardwood and other flooring materials. The company operates about 40 plants, primarily in Dalton, Georgia, but has four manufacturing facilities in Columbia and Aiken, and employs 1,200 people in South Carolina.

The Greenville News reports Shaw says the 249 affected employees would be able to apply for jobs at other sites and it’s also partnering with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce’s Rapid Response team to organize career fairs with other local employers.