Jeopardy champion stays the course and wins 23rd appearance

Burbank, CA (CNN) — After 23 appearances on the longtime game show Jeopardy, James Holzhouer shows no signs of slowing with yet another win. Friday night’s visit on the trivia show garnered Holzhouer $82,381.00 in one 30 minute episode, and a total win jackpot of $1,691,0080.00 now putting him closer to the current record holder to win even more money, Ken Jennings.

If you have been enjoying watching Holzhouer play and want to see what he is able to do from here, you’ll have to wait. Jeopardy is on a two week break from their regular show in order to host the Teachers Tournament.

You’ll be able to catch Jeopardy, and Holzhouer when they return Monday May, 20th, 2019 right here on ABC Columbia at 7:30PM.