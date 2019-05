SC mom donates kidney to stranger in need

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) – A desperate mom put out a plea to find a kidney for her son and a stranger answered the call.

Now the 24-year-old who got the gift of life — got to meet the woman who saved his.

Caroline Balchunas has the story.

Even though the hospital keeps donor and recipient information confidential, the two families put the pieces together when they struck up a conversation in the waiting room while the procedure was taking place.