Meghan Markle gives birth to baby boy







Prince Harry and Meghan have welcomed a baby boy.

“I’m just over the moon,” Harry said in announcing the birth of his first child.

The newborn weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces. The baby was born at 5:26 a.m. local time, according to Buckingham Palace.

Both mom and baby are “doing well,” the palace said in a statement.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news,” Buckingham Palace said. “The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage.”

Meghan went into labor in her 41st week of pregnancy, one week past her due date. Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, will share more details about the baby’s name “in due course,” according to Buckingham Palace.

The baby is seventh in line to the British throne, falling behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince Harry.

He is also the fourth grandchild for Prince Charles and the eighth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth. Meghan and Harry’s son will share a close birthday to his cousin, Princess Charlotte, who turned 4 on May 2.

Prince Harry married Meghan last May. Five months later, they announced the pregnancy as they embarked on their 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand Fiji and Tonga.

Harry and Meghan recently moved to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, some 30 miles from London. The couple appears to have made the move to escape the glare of the spotlight in London and have a private place to grow as a family.

Harry spoke about his newborn son outside of Frogmore Cottage, saying, “I’m so incredibly proud of my wife, and as every father and parent would ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”

Harry and Meghan as parents

In candid moments interacting with children during that tour and in the months since, Harry and Meghan have given a glimpse into the kInd of hands-on parents they are expected to be.

Harry spoke about his love for little ones in a 2016 interview with “GMA” co-anchor Robin Roberts, saying he “can’t wait for the day” he has children. At the time, he said he tries to be the “fun uncle” for Prince William and Kate’s children.

“I’ve got a kid inside of me, I want to keep that, I adore kids,” he added. “I enjoy everything that they bring to the party, and they just say what they think.”

“When you see her at walkabouts, when she crouches down to talk to the kids and genuinely has real conversations with people, that’s Meg,” a former costar of Meghan’s told People magazine in February. “That’s how she crouches down with our kids at home. That’s how she plays with them. That’s how she engages with people and how she always has.”