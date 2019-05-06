RCSD: Man found dead in Eastover home, death ruled homicide

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they are investigating the death of a Wastover man over the weekend.

The victim was found on Sunday May 5 around 2 p.m., at a home in the 700 block of Main Street suffering from a gunshot wound to thee upper body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All tips will remain anonymous.