Senior dies weeks before high school graduation

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Lexington high school senior has died weeks shy of his graduation.

Read the statement for Lexington County School District One:

The Pelion High School community was saddened to learn of the death of one of its 12th-grade students, Marcus Dwyer.

Although the Pelion High staff and students are grieving, they are trying to keep the school day as normal as possible.

District counselors and school psychologists arrived at the school early this morning to help students and staff deal with their loss.

During the day, they will watch students carefully, listen to their comments, answer general questions and look for signs of distress. If those counselors have any concerns about how a student is handling this, they will contact the student’s parent directly.